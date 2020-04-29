Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $11.32 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.