Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.55 ($8.33).

RDW opened at GBX 464 ($6.10) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 418.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 642.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

