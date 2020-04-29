CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.50. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 48,103 shares.
Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on CIBT Education Group from C$1.45 to C$1.39 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.32.
CIBT Education Group Company Profile (TSE:MBA)
CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.
