CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.50. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 48,103 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on CIBT Education Group from C$1.45 to C$1.39 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.32.

In other news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,740,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,397,655. Insiders bought a total of 298,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,258 over the last quarter.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

