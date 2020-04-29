VP (LON:VP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $868.43

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $868.43 and traded as low as $693.00. VP shares last traded at $684.00, with a volume of 4,450 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get VP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $282.69 million and a P/E ratio of 11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 674.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 868.43.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.