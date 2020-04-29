Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.65

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.65 and traded as low as $33.00. Tungsten shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 21,045 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

In related news, insider Anthony Bromovsky purchased 240,000 shares of Tungsten stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($66,298.34). Also, insider Nicholas Wells purchased 27,500 shares of Tungsten stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,250 ($10,852.41).

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

