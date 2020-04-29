Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for about 1.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $9,831,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

