Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. JD.Com comprises 1.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

