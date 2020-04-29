Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after purchasing an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

