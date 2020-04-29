iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,721,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 612,671 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,559,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 703,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

