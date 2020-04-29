Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 192,604 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13,802.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 172,111 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

