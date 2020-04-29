BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

