BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after buying an additional 3,399,608 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,767,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 532,021 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,618,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,099,000 after purchasing an additional 383,528 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,760,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25.

