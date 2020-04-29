BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 135 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 76,916 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $264.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

