BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,336,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $240.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.55 and its 200 day moving average is $191.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. ValuEngine lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Banco Santander upgraded Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

