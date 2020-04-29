Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Cut by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,987 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 783.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

VRSK opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,934. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

