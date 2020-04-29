BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,678 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $7,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $85,492,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wood & Company lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

