BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 120,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 38,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

