BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOH. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $121,236.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $58,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,468.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $109,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

