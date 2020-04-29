BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys New Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABB by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 12.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

NYSE:ABB opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

