BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $889,000 Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $365,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEC. Cowen upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.