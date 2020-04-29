SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

DIA opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

