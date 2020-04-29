BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 352.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,780 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SMFG opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

