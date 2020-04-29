Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,006. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

