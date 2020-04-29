BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,242 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.89. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

