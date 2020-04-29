Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $135.88 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Iqvia from $163.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Iqvia from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.