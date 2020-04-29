BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,576 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 54,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754,349 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,189,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217,729 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

