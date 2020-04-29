BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after acquiring an additional 233,104 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.