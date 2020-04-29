Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Raised by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,311 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 55.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

SWKS opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

