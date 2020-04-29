BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 2,145 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

SRCL stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.