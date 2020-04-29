IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

