BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,327 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Stephens lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.79.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

