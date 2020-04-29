Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Sell

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABTX. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $496.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $476,929.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,060. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

