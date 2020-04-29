Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $434,000.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

