AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACIU. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a current ratio of 16.72. The firm has a market cap of $522.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.94%. On average, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.