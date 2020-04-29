Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACRS. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.71% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 140,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 136,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

