Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

AIMT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ AIMT opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 1,525,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995,361.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,595,799 shares of company stock worth $231,646,153. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

