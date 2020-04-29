Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 0.84. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 0.75%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,546 shares of company stock valued at $105,852. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

