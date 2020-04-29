Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) to Hold

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.33. Akcea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2620.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $110,649.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,531 shares of company stock worth $123,743 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKCA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 49,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares during the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

