Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.32.
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $137.52.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
