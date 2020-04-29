Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

