American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

AMNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $275.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.20. American National BankShares has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

