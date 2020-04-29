Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Amc Networks from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

AMCX opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth $24,847,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Amc Networks by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 230,783 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $4,404,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amc Networks by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Amc Networks by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

