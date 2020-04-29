Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to “Buy”

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $7.38 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

