Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,725,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.