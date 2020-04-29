Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,725,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegiance Bancshares to Sell
Accel Entertainment Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Accel Entertainment Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
AC Immune Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
AC Immune Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aclaris Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Aclaris Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Aimmune Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aimmune Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aehr Test Systems Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Aehr Test Systems Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report