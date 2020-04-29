Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATEX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. Anterix has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $56.70.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $952,196.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 122,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 124,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Anterix by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Anterix by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Anterix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

