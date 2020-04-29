argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

ARGX opened at $146.14 on Monday. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.