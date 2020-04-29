AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $29.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $850.41 million, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $27,142,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in AudioCodes by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 394,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 58,627 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in AudioCodes by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 182,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.