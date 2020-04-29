ValuEngine Upgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to “Buy”

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

ARCT opened at $29.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

