Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,475,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 673,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 573,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSM opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 103.45%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

