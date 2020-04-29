Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $186.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $165.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.05% from the company’s previous close.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

