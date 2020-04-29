Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ATOM stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Atomera has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,495.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atomera will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atomera news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $28,965.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Atomera by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atomera by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth $298,610,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

